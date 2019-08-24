Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Sun Bum

Tinted Lip Balm Spf 15

$5.99
At Ulta Beauty
Sun Bum is not really into cosmetics but a lot of their girls wanted a little color with their lip protection so they created a Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm collection giving their lips subtle, natural tones.
Featured in 1 story
29 Beach Essentials We're Shopping For Summer
by Elizabeth Buxton