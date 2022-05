Sun Bum

Tinted Lip Balm Spf 15

$5.99

Sun Bum Sunscreen Tinted Lip Balm, Bon Fire, SPF 15, 0.15 OZ Adds a subtle, natural color to your lips while also moisturizing and protecting them Broad Spectrum UVA/ UVB Protection/ Water & Sweat Resistant 80 Minutes Hypoallergenic & free of harmful ingredients that will irritate your lips - Paraben Free, Silicone Free, Ozybenzone Free