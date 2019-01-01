Lano

Tinted Lip Balm

A superb, lanolin-rich lip conditioner and sheer, pretty color tint.If you want to know more Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm creates soft, hydrated, and pretty lips. The 99 percent natural formula is made with the world's best lanolin, which holds up to 200 percent of its weight in moisture to provide rich hydration.What else you need to know:The nude shade is a sheer, universal nude tint, and Rhubarb is a sheer fruity tint that brightens your natural lip color (each shade is sold separately).This product has been dermatologically tested. It is baby-friendly, and contains no artificial colors or fragrances, petrolatum, PEGs, or mineral oil. Lano is against animal testing, and this product is vegetarian.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.