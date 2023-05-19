Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Balm
$5.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balms condition and hydrate your lips for up to 8 hours.
More from Burt’s Bees
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Balm
BUY
$5.49
Ulta
Burt's Bees
Hydrating Facial Cleanser Watermelon Towelettes
BUY
$9.49
Amazon
Burt's Bees
Truly Glowing Hydrating Night Face Cream
BUY
$19.97
Amazon
Burt's Bees
Natural Moisturizing Hemp Lip Balm
BUY
$5.49
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted