Mosser Glass

Tinted Glass Large Shallow Bowls (set Of 4)

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Super bowls. Wanna know what gives these gems their yesteryear vibes? They’re hand-crafted in a family-owned factory using vintage molds and the prettiest hues to recreate classic designs. (Psst...that Chelsea blue color? It’s only available here!) We love that shallow silhouette for showing off our culinary creations—and leaving room aplenty for all the toppings. You get three must-have sizes in this set, so you’re ready to serve up everything from dips and garnishes to a hearty soup or salad. Free Standard Shipping on Orders $149+ and Easy-Breezy Returns