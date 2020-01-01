Kosås Cosmetics

Tinted Face Oil Foundation

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A featherweight, light-coverage foundation and hydrating skin elixir in 10 shades that can be worn across 30 skin tones.Coverage: Light Finish: Natural Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Jojoba Seed Oil: Soothes and balances.- Avocado Oil: Cushions and thoroughly hydrates.- Red Raspberry Seed Oil: Tones and supports natural reparative processes. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: With application that takes as little as 10 seconds, imperceptible all-day wear, and true nourishment, Tinted Face Oil Foundation is the new definition of the flawless face. As easily applied as a daily moisturizer, the breathable, silky-clean formula instantly evens the look of skin tone, minimizes pores, and erases the look of imperfections, while supporting the health of the skin underneath. Just shake well and apply for a nurturing, flawless finish.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.