Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Kosas

Tinted Face Oil Foundation

$42.00
At Sephora
What it is: A featherweight, light-coverage foundation and hydrating skin elixir in 10 shades that can be worn across 30 skin tones.
Featured in 2 stories
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup Like Alicia Keys
by Erika Stalder
The Best New Products At Sephora In February
by Thatiana Diaz