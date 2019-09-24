Skip navigation!
What it is: A featherweight, light-coverage foundation and hydrating skin elixir in 10 shades that can be worn across 30 skin tones.
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup Like Alicia Keys
by
Erika Stalder
The Best New Products At Sephora In February
by
Thatiana Diaz
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
