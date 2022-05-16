Kosas

Tinted Face Oil

$63.00

A lightweight, vegan foundation that offers medium-buildable coverage. The formula is infused with hydrating mineral pigments and botanical oils to instantly hydrate, blur the look of imperfections and even out skin tone whilst working to improve overall skin health. The formula feels smooth with a natural velvet finish for a skin-like effect. Clinical results: In a consumer study with 20 subjects after using Tinted Face Oil for 28 days: - 100% agreed it blurs imperfections, helps even skin tone - 100% agreed it helps skin look brighter, gives a healthy glow - 90% agreed it improved the quality of bare skin Key ingredients: Avocado oil: replenishes moisture, smooths and nourishes for supple, hydrated skin. Camellia seed oil and rosehip seed oil: to balance and brighten skin tone. Meadowfoam oil: to plump and smooth your skin. Made without: Animal products, gluten, sulphates, silicones, mineral oil, fragrance, parabens, mineral oil, SLS, phthalates, SLES, petrolatum, paraffin, propylene glycol, DEA, TEA, formaldehyde and dimethicone. Pair it with: Kosas Weightless Lip Colour Kosas Colour & Light Creme Palette Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face Superscreen SPF 50+ Oxybenzone Free Formula