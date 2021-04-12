Olio E Osso

At Credo Beauty

Olio E Osso Tinted Balms This Product Is: a multi-use moisturizing facial balm Good for: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Olio E Osso Tinted Balm has a clean base that utilizes the nourishing properties of olive and shea oils bound together with natural beeswax and grapefruit essential oil. This clean, versatile facial balm is meant to be used on your lips, face, body, and hair. Shop Tinted Balms in 11 shades: *0 Netto:a fresh and crisp take on a natural menthol balm. Nourishing to the lips and comforting on a stuffy chest and tired temples. *No. 1 Clear:Olio E Osso’s most versatile balm. Amazing as a lip conditioner, it can be used on split ends, flyaway hair, grooming eyebrows and beards, and conditioning cuticles, elbows and dry patches. *No. 2 French Melon:a beautiful light wash of pink orange melon pigment. *No. 3 Crimson:a light blush of classic crimson to help create the perfect pout. *No. 4 Berry:a wonderfully soft and luminous aubergine stain. *No. 5 Currant:a perfectly rich kiss of raisin to enhance your natural beauty. *No. 6 Bronze:a wonderfully versatile shimmer. *No. 7 Blush Shimmer:slightly iridescent, light pink shimmer. *No. 8 Persimmon:a rich, deep and toasty orange. *No. 9 Spring: A breezy take on a spring bloom to add a bit of brightness to your lips and cheeks. *No. 10 Tea Rose: Graceful and grounded, this beautiful rose hue will enhance your natural glow.