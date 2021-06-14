Lanolips

Tinted Balm Spf30

£8.99

Part lip balm, part lip gloss, Lanolips Tinted Balm SPF30 is a 3-in-1, multi-tasking treatment available in four hues to enhance your natural lip colour while also deeply hydrating and nourishing parched skin. Pick from ‘Rose’, a sheer pink tint that gives lips a healthy glow; ‘Rhubarb’, a sheer fruity tint that deepens your natural lip colour; ‘Perfect Nude’, a sheer universal nude and ‘Red Apple’, a sheer vivid red that brightens your natural lip colour. A multi-award-winning balm that also boasts a broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect lips from the sun’s damaging rays, this protects as it enhances their colour and hydrates.