Tintation is a Semi-Permanent Hair Color Treatment for those who wish to be bold with their hair without compromising hair health. With 54 mixable, vivid colors to choose from, the color possibilities are endless! Tintation is formulated with natural ingredients to ensure that your hair is not only vibrant, but also healthy and conditioned. To maximize treatment benefits, our first ingredient is Aloe Vera Water instead of distilled water. Aloe Vera Water contains Proteolytic enzymes and Amino acids that repairs dead cells on the scalp and maintains an optimal pH balance. Aloe Vera Water also has a similar chemical make up to Keratin, the primary protein found in hair. Other conditioning agents include: Argan Oil Olive Oil Collagen Keratin Tintation is formulated without: Ammonia Peroxide or Sulfates