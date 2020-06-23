ACK

Tintarella Flirt Tie Side Swimsuit

$221.00 $89.00

Tintarella Flirt tie side swimsuit ACK’s Italian-made swimwear offers functional, contemporary basics with a modern twist. Playful colours and technical fabrics define their pieces. This red Tintarella Flirt tie side swimsuit from ACK features tied spaghetti straps, a scoop neck, a stretch fit, orange lace-up detailing to the left side and a high leg. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments. Made in Italy