Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Jamie Haller
The Ballet Slipper
BUY
$505.00
Jamie Haller
Rothy's
The Square Wrap Flats
BUY
$165.00
Rothy's
Sarah Flint
Sacchetto Ballet Flat
BUY
$450.00
Sarah Flint
Ganni
Snake Printed Chunky Buckle Ballerinas
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
More from Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Racer Pump
BUY
$129.99
DSW
Franco Sarto
Franco Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$96.99
$115.00
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Flexa Fabiene Bootie
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto
Katherine Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
BUY
$81.10
$159.00
Amazon
More from Flats
Jamie Haller
The Ballet Slipper
BUY
$505.00
Jamie Haller
Rothy's
The Square Wrap Flats
BUY
$165.00
Rothy's
Sarah Flint
Sacchetto Ballet Flat
BUY
$450.00
Sarah Flint
Ganni
Snake Printed Chunky Buckle Ballerinas
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted