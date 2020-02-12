Estee & Lilly

Tinsel Drawstring Pouch Clutch

$29.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Accessories should be fun and full of personality, like the Tinsel Drawstring Pouch Clutch from Estee & Lilly. This black feather clutch packs a punch with 3D fabric and big tassels that double as a drawstring closure. The thin chain strap keeps the focus on your fun purse, which is sure to be as admired as it is useful. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.