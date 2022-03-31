Catbird

Tinsel Bracelet, Yellow Gold

How to make humble days shine. A nod to our Williamsburg neighbors, with freshly scrubbed lace-curtained windows, who leave bits of tinsel on their front gates all year round. The Tinsel Chain will catch the low winter light, the high winter sun, and radiate cheer, all at once. Makes for a beautiful drape and casts a flinty glow; mixes expertly with the Sweet Nothing and 1976, stands strong (and shiny!) on its own. Add our best-selling Diamond Fizz charm for extra, instant shine. Made in our Brooklyn studio with recycled diamonds. Shop our other charms here. Made with 100% recycled solid gold chain.