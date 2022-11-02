Catbird

$298.00

The most perfect gift! Here it is! Each necklace is made just for you - our signature tiny lowercase letters are assembled into the name or place that makes your heart full. Important notes for nameplate: Maximum 10 letters Available in lowercase letters only Characters are limited to a-z and "&" only Must be typed exactly how you want it to appear Any characters that do not fit these rules will significantly delay your order. Made with 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.