The most perfect gift! Here it is! Our 14 point, lower case Baskerville, solid gold letters are back, in a whole new way. Made to be slipped on a Catbird chain or hoop or bracelet (or one of your own!) Many moons ago, we made rings and earrings with these tiniest letters; though we’re no longer able to offer those options, we cannot suggest this new charm highly enough. It’s very charming! (Sorry for the terrible joke). Made by us in our Brooklyn studio with 100% recycled gold.