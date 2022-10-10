CAKE

Tingle To Mingle, Tingling Serum

WARMING & COOLING: Cake’s Tingle to Mingle is designed to provide waves of heating and cooling sensations. HIGHEST QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Like all Cake products, Tingle to Mingle is formulated with the highest quality ingredients designed for women’s bodies. NATURALLY AMAZING: Tingle to Mingle uses natural ingredients to keep you activated, like Maca, Ginko, and Peppermint. It’s free from parabens, dyes, alcohol, fragrance, and shame. ABLE TO DIAL IT UP: To dial up the heating and cooling effect simply add one to two more pumps of Tingle to Mingle. The more you add, the more intense the sensation becomes. PAIRS WELL WITH OTHERS: Tingle to Mingle is designed to be an additive to whatever you like to use in the bedroom. Our favorite combination is to pair Tingle to Mingle with Cake’s Toy Wonder, a specifically non-drip lubricant for personal use.