You probably know the Ficus Tineke as a variegated rubber plant and is one of our favorite houseplants for its unique foliage and easy maintenance. Native to tropical regions in and around India and Malaysia, this variegated variety is similar to its burgundy cousin in appearance and care. The only difference is the Tineke Ruby requires brighter light conditions to keep its unique pink, wihte, and green tri-color foliage looking bright and defined.