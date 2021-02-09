Tineco

Tineco A10 Spartan Cordless Vacuum

$159.99 $128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Make vacuuming quick and easy with the Tineco A10 SPARTAN. The A10 SPARTAN is a versatile, lightweight, powerful vacuum perfect for cleaning messes around your home. Effectively clean carpets and hard floors around your home with the multi-floor power brush, and easily convert A10 SPARTAN to a hand vacuum to clean corners, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.