Tineco
Tineco A10 Spartan Cordless Vacuum
$159.99$128.00
At Walmart
Make vacuuming quick and easy with the Tineco A10 SPARTAN. The A10 SPARTAN is a versatile, lightweight, powerful vacuum perfect for cleaning messes around your home. Effectively clean carpets and hard floors around your home with the multi-floor power brush, and easily convert A10 SPARTAN to a hand vacuum to clean corners, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.