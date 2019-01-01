Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Tina Frey Designs
Tina Frey Designs Letter Holder
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Featured in 1 story
Awesome Gifts For Your Work BFF
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
The Primary Essentials
Tpe Candle No. 2
$44.00
from
The Primary Essentials
BUY
Terrain
Chalkboard Message Board
$20.00
from
Terrain
BUY
Pendleton
Disney's Mickey's Salute Throw
$199.00
from
PENDLETON
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $56,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
12 Women Share Their Most Dramatic Venmo Stories
I have a confession. Venmo doesn't exactly bring out my best behavior. While I'm pretty good at abstaining from Venmo-stalking (which can't be said for
by
Anabel Pasarow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted