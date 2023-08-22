Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Men
Clothing
Typo
Tin Of Socks
$29.99
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cotton On
Pack of 5 socks Reusable tin Great for gifting Composition Main: 56% Cotton, 36% Polyester, 8% Elastane.
Need a few alternatives?
Foot-ies
Fast Food Sneaker Socks 2-pack
BUY
$24.99
Myer
Icebreaker
Merino Run+ Ultralight Micro Socks
BUY
$29.99
Icebreaker
Typo
Box Of Socks
BUY
$29.99
Cotton On
Foot-ies
Fast Food Sneaker Socks 2-pack
BUY
$24.99
The Iconic
More from Typo
Typo
Tin Of Socks
BUY
$20.00
$29.99
Cotton On
Typo
Tallest Mug
BUY
$19.99
Cotton On
Typo
Premium Poker Set
BUY
$49.99
Cotton On
Typo
Tin Of Socks
BUY
$29.99
Cotton On
More from Clothing
Frescobol Carioca
Angelo Cuban-collar Linen Shirt
BUY
$299.00
MatchesFashion
Vuori
Men's Activewear Meta Short
BUY
$94.00
Vuori
Wilson
Men's Pickleball Doubleday Short
BUY
$68.00
Wilson
Under Armour
Men's Ua Vanish Woven 2-in-1 Shorts
BUY
$55.00
Under Armour
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted