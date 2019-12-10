Hardie Grant

Tin Can Magic: Simple, Delicious Recipes Using Pantry Staples (paperback)

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Waterstones

Tin Can Magic does exactly what it says on the tin - simple, delicious recipes using tinned ingredients. Jessica Elliott Dennison understands the importance of having a capsule-wardrobe style cupboard of cheap, familiar tinned items that can be tweaked every week to create an interesting, seasonal menu. This book helps you do just that - focusing on easy meal solutions based around what readers might already have to hand, with smart ideas for adding flavour, freshness and contrast. Try your hand at Chilled chilli tomato noodles with crispy garlic and sesame; Za'atar roasted chicken and whipped butter bean dip with burnt greens and lemon; or Crispy coconut milk pancakes with prawns and garlic vinegar. If you're in the mood for something sweet, why not rustle up the Set lemon pudding, Hazelnut frangipane cherry galettes or Miso-salted caramel? Tin Can Magic shows you that, with a little bit of guidance, and a tin or two from the back of the cupboard, you can create mouthwatering meals for any night of the week.