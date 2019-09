Timex

Timex X Peanuts Charlie Brown Watch

Just in time for reruns of the Charlie Brown holiday specials, Todd Snyder drops a vintage-inspired collaboration of premium knitwear and watches featuring the Peanuts® Gang. Highly collectible and extremely giftable, this extremely limited edition capsule brings nostalgic favorites to life on signature silhouettes from Timex.