Nicholas Nixon: The Brown Sisters. Forty Years.

Time Teller Watch

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

A scaled-down Nixon watch, cast in rubber. Sleek markers detail the numberless dial, and a raised bezel accents the rounded case. Buckle closure. Water resistant to 100 meters. 2-year manufacturer warranty. Imported, China. Measurements. Dial: 1in / 2.5cm. Band: 0.5in / 1.5cm. Length: 6-7.75in / 15-20cm Style #NIXON40336