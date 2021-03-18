Missha

Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Rx

Fermented ingredients are at the heart of Korean skin care, and this water-like essence is a cult favorite among skin care lovers because it's well-known to repair damage and even skin tone in just a few weeks. This newly upgraded formula contains over 90% fermented yeast extract from Himalayan purple barley to effectively plump skin, refine texture, and reduce pigmentation -- even better than before! The double-fermentation process of the “RX” version more effectively provides rapid absorption of moisture, allowing skin to retain hydration longer and restores skin elasticity. Niacinamide brightens and clarifies, while adenosine energizes skin for more younger-looking skin. This much-loved essence will be your new holy grail!