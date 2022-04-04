We The Free | Free People

Style No. 65161481; Color Code: 042 Forever classic with a contemporary touch, this stunning denim maxi from our We The Free collection features a relaxed, button-up silhouette with scoop neckline and strappy, criss-cross back design for added dimension. Seamed paneling for added shape Dropped side pockets Adjustable strap design Slit hem feature We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 36.5 in Length: 48 in