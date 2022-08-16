S & N Home

$194.00

Simple and chic! Timber stools are the perfect compliment to an "all natural" decor vibe. These rustic beauties have a naturally rough authentic feel to them as though they are straight out of the forest. These products are not for the fussy customer. - Perfect for use as a stool or a small side table - Made from Paulownia wood - Handcrafted - NATURAL Finish -Measures (W) 31cm x (H) 45xm x (D) 31cm NOTE: This is a handcrafted item made from natural materials, and as such each item will have its own unique shape, colour and natural grain. In addition, due to the nature of timber products, some items may have a timber filler. This adds to the unique nature of each product and is not considered as an imperfection.