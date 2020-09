KG KURT GEIGER

Tilly Mock-croc Faux-leather Ankle Boots

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

Oh. My. God. We don’t like to choose favourites but how could you not become totally obsessed with the KG Kurt Geiger Tilly boots? The mock-croc faux-leather design sits across the combat boot style for a beautiful balance of utilitarian influence and high-fashion appeal. Pearl-adorn lace hooks infuse an extra touch of feminine power.