Tillandsia Streptophylla Linguine Air Plant

This listing is for the super cute and curly Tillandsia streptophylla. These are very interestingly shaped little plants - when you water them more they grow wavy, and when you water them less, they get very curly! When they bloom, they blush a bright pink and have giant bloom spikes. The bulbous base of the plant may change to brown as the plant matures.