Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight
Find your phone: Can't find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
Activate Community Find: If your Tile Mate is far away, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app
Mate has a replaceable CR1632 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself