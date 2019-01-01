The world's best-selling Bluetooth tracker attaches to keys, purses and essentials so you can easily find them
Use the Tile App on your smartphone to to make your Tile Mate ring when it's nearby, but out of sight
To find your phone, double-press the Tile button on the Tile Mate Tracker to make your phone ring even when it's on silent
Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop, so you can always locate your belongings
The app automatically records the last time and place you saw your item with the attached tracker
The millions of users within the Tile community can help you find your things fast, wherever they are
Uses a replaceable CR1632 battery which runs for a year with no up-keep, and then is easily replaceable