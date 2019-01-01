Tile

Tile Mate Tracker

The world's best-selling Bluetooth tracker attaches to keys, purses and essentials so you can easily find them Use the Tile App on your smartphone to to make your Tile Mate ring when it's nearby, but out of sight To find your phone, double-press the Tile button on the Tile Mate Tracker to make your phone ring even when it's on silent Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop, so you can always locate your belongings The app automatically records the last time and place you saw your item with the attached tracker The millions of users within the Tile community can help you find your things fast, wherever they are Uses a replaceable CR1632 battery which runs for a year with no up-keep, and then is easily replaceable