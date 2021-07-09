Justina Blakeney

Tigress Queen Quilt 3-piece Set

$69.99 $37.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Unleash your inner Tigress with this quilt featuring an original watercolor print by Justina Blakeney. This quilt highlights symbols of protection and abundance, and is meant to bring those qualities into your home. Made of 100% Polyester for the Shell and Backing, 80% Cotton and 20% Polyester for the filler. Machine Wash Cold, Tumble Dry Low. Twin Size Incudes One Standard Sham and One Twin Quilt. Queen Size Includes Two Standard Shams and One Queen Quilt. - 3-piece set - Size: queen - Color: multi - Imported Set includes: - One Queen Quilt (92" x 96") - Two Standard Shams (20" x 26" each) Machine wash cold 80% cotton, 20% polyester Item #6525416