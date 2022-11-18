Tigi

Bed Head Wave Affair 3 Barrel Digital Jumbo Hair Waver

$54.99 $41.24

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Number of Pieces: 1 Cable/Cord Length: 72 Inches Barrel Size: No Barrel Plate Size: No Plate Includes: Waver/Curling Iron Number of Heat Settings: 10 Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling Heating Time: 30 Seconds Maximum Heat Output: 420 Degrees Fahrenheit Material: Tourmaline Features: 6' Professional Length Cord Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 83601949 UPC: 630623003814 Item Number (DPCI): 063-09-0028 Origin: Imported Description You can never have too many waves, right? Introducing the Bed Head Styling Wave Affair™ Three-Barrel Waver. A three-barrel design for speed where it counts…quick styling and styles that last all day & night. Explore different styles with this waver – go with bold s-shape waves or maybe you’re feeling laidback beachy waves. Whatever your vibe, get to styling with a quick 30-second heat-up. And thanks to the barrel design, you can style more hair at one time. All hair types are invited to the party when the temperature reaches all the way up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ve got full digital control and 10 different heat settings so you can get your style exactly how you want it. Built-in Tourmaline Ceramic is your protector from heat damage, with a soft side that likes to give your styles all the smoothness & shine. Bring the waves with you wherever you go and let your creativity rule. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.