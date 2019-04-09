It Cosmetics

Tightline Waterproof 3-in-1 Black Primer-eyeliner-mascara

The beauty insider’s secret, IT Cosmetics was created by a former news presenter who was on the hunt for make up that would stand up to unforgiving HD cameras – and it’s since become a cult favourite. One of the brand’s bestselling formulas, this lash innovation is a peptide-infused black lash primer, eyeliner and mascara in one simple step. Its ground-breaking skinny wand starts coating your lashes right from the root, creating a beautiful lash-lengthening effect while also laying down black pigment between each and every lash for an instant ‘tight-lined’ effect. Ultra-conditioning, the formula is infused with hydrolysed collagen, proteins, biotin, chamomile and aloe to nourish your lashes from root to tip. This version is also waterproof, meaning it won’t smudge or budge, whatever you get up to.