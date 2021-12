Madewell

Tigerized Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater In Coziest Yarn

$110.00 $77.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Knit from our signature kitten-on-a-cloud soft Coziest Yarn, this tiger-y ribbed cardigan is boxy and slightly cropped. Wear it as a top under overalls or layer it over a print dress. Cropped, boxy fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 21 1/4" (based on size M). Polyamide/merino wool/alpaca/elastane. Supersoft. Hand wash. Import. MC039