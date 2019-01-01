One of our bestselling graphics to date, our Tiger Tee is now available in an off-white colorway for even more rock-inspired ensembles. Cut with a tight crew-neck in a cropped little boy shape, this boxy tee imparts off-duty energy. Featuring a tiger print and rock 'n' roll lettering that says \"ANINE BING MUSE,\" this top is effortless and bold at once.- Off-White- 100% Cotton- Care: Recommended machine wash at 30c- Made in TurkeyEveryitem is handcrafted andwill varyin color or look.Style Tip: Layer this statement tee under our Grace Blazer in Midnight for a look thats equal parts tradition and rebel. Now Lets Find Your Fit:This top fits as you'd expect, so take your usual with this one.Model is 57 and wearing a size XSMeasurements:XS: Bust: 38.5 in; Length: 24 in S: Bust: 40.25 in; Length: 24.5 inM: Bust: 41.75 in; Length: 24.75 in L: Bust: 43.25 in; Length: 25.25 in