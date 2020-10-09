Personalization Mall

Item # 28756 Personalized with an optional name 3-layer construction Outer layers are 100% polyester; middle layer is 100% cotton Dimensions: overall width (including elastic ear loops), 13”; mask width, 8”; height, 5.5”; ear loops, 2.5” each One size fits all Black color elastic ear loops Includes adjustable ear pieces - some assembly required Machine washable and reusable Wash before initial use and, if used frequently, wash daily; for occasional use, wash every 3 to 5 days Note: this is not a medical grade N95 or KN95 mask, is not certified by any testing agency to stop the spread of the corona or any other virus or contagion Always follow social distancing and hand-washing guidelines and good hygiene practices, even when wearing mask Cloth face-coverings should not be placed on young children under 2 years of age or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, has impaired respiratory function or is otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance Due to the nature of this product, it is not returnable Imported