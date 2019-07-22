It's Skin

Tiger Cica Calming Serum

£25.99

What is it? The Tiger Cica Calming Serum is the final skincare layer in the range. As it remains on your skin the longest, it is formulated with the highest level of Centella Asiatica – 74%. This light serum soothes irritated skin whilst leaving a moisturising protective coat to hydrate the skin. Why we love it? Skin soothing Centella Asiatica, a medicinal herb grown on Madagascar Island, is the star ingredient in the Tiger Cica range. Sometimes referred to as “Tiger herb”, because tigers would roll around in the plant to help heal their wounds, it is known for treating skin irritation and soothing red sensitive skin. The Tiger Cica range is formulated with gentle, skin calming ingredients and a weak-acid pH to help maintain healthy skin.