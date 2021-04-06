Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 46394904; Color Code: 010 Take a walk on the wild side by turning your bathroom into a jungle with this tiger-shaped bath mat. Shaped like a li’l tiger in a fluffy, tufted cotton that’s so soft on feet when you’re stepping out of the shower. We also love it used around your space as a fun area rug. Content + Care - 100% cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 35”l x 48”w