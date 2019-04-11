Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany True Engagement Ring

$6800.00
At Tiffany
Graphic and geometric with a T-shaped detail in the setting, the Tiffany True engagement ring is a new icon of modern love. With a refined 18k yellow gold band and a rare fancy yellow cushion modified...
Featured in 1 story
Our Guide To Your First Big Ring Purchase
by Emily Ruane