Tiesta Tea

Loose Leaf Tea Filters, 100 Count

$6.91 $5.36

Brew on the go: Our Tiesta Tea loose-leaf empty tea filters are perfect for making that perfect cup anytime, anywhere. Just steep your tea and toss it when you’re finished … too easy. Brewing supplies: great tea, like great beer, requires quality brewing. Tiesta Tea filters, tea Infusers, tea balls, brew baskets and more will keep you brewing delicious tea All year long. Tea for any lifestyle: from Traditional green teas and breakfast teas to unique herbal Teas, and fruit teas like mango teas, ginger teas, turmeric teas & More, Tiesta Tea has the right blend for your lifestyle. Finding the right tea should be simple: We have 5 functional categories based on the health benefits of each blend. With a variety of flavors within each function, Our blends fit every taste & lifestyle. Try Tiesta tea's premium Loose Leaf tea experience, including our tea filters, tea Infusers, mugs, iced tea pitchers, dry Flights, and tea kits. Live loose with us. Product Description At Tiesta Tea, we’ re inspired by a passion for great tasting beverages.We traveled the world during our college semester abroad and stumbled upon loose tea for the first time. It was a tiny Czech Teahouse in the center of Prague that got us hooked on tea.We returned to the US and quickly discovered a problem. If we wanted loose tea, we had to go out of our way to a specialty store, pay an absurd price and confront confusing tea names and origins. The tea world was filled with too much Jargon and stereo-types of stuffy tea parties. What if We flipped it upside down? We started Tiesta Tea to revolutionize the way people consume tea.Finding the right tea should be simple: What will it do for me and what does it taste like. By focusing on function and flavor, We make tea approachable and easy to understand. We created five functional categories based on the health benefits that each blend naturally gives you. And with a variety of flavors within each function, there are blends to fit every taste and lifestyle.It’ s really that simple. Do what you love, step out of your comfort zone and be you. Be the best version of yourself that you can be and help others to do the same.Live loose. From the Manufacturer