Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Universal Standard
Tiered Twirl Wrap Dress
$148.00
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Need a few alternatives?
Tanya Taylor
Lina Dress
BUY
$118.00
$295.00
Tanya Taylor
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
BUY
$150.00
Hill House Home
Everlane
The Smock Dress
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
H&M
Seersucker Dress
BUY
$42.49
$49.99
H&M
More from Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Dune Linen Shirt Dress
BUY
$124.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Iconic Geneva V-neck Dress
BUY
$120.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Bella Boatneck Tee
BUY
$58.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Iconic Geneva V-neck Dress
BUY
$120.00
Universal Standard
More from Dresses
Tanya Taylor
Lina Dress
BUY
$118.00
$295.00
Tanya Taylor
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
BUY
$150.00
Hill House Home
Everlane
The Smock Dress
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
H&M
Seersucker Dress
BUY
$42.49
$49.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted