Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASTR The Label
Tiered Short Sleeve Dress
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton Midi Dress
BUY
$58.90
$89.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress
BUY
$95.99
$148.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Lace & Satin Slipdress
BUY
$29.50
$59.00
Nordstrom
Sensi Studio
Flowy Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Amazon
More from ASTR The Label
ASTR The Label
Tiered Short Sleeve Dress
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Ruched Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$46.99
$49.99
Amazon
ASTR The Label
Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$83.20
$89.00
Amazon
ASTR The Label
Ruched Shirtdress
BUY
$44.97
$79.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Dresses
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton Midi Dress
BUY
$58.90
$89.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress
BUY
$95.99
$148.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Lace & Satin Slipdress
BUY
$29.50
$59.00
Nordstrom
Sensi Studio
Flowy Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted