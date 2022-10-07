Kika Vargas x Target

Tiered Ruffle Edge Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

$55.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Polyester Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Pullover Garment Length: Midi Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 45 Inches Garment Details: Inside Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172709 UPC: 196761010010 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6163 Origin: Imported Description You’ll look as sleek as ever in the Tiered Ruffle Edge Puff Sleeve Midi Dress from Kika Vargas x Target. Made from a smooth, lightweight fabric, this solid black midi dress is designed in a tiered silhouette with puff short sleeves. A side seam pocket and ruffled V-neckline finish off the stylish look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.