Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Tiered Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$119.00
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Voluminous mini dress featuring puff sleeves, a ruffle tier skirt and a drawstring waist. Organic cotton Lined
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
Ribbed Sweater Dress
BUY
$40.99
$129.00
Gap
Gap
Ramie Popover Midi Shirt Dress
BUY
$40.99
$159.00
Gap
ASOS CURVE
Curve Shirred Cami Midi Sundress
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Cottage Dress In Stripe
BUY
$52.49
$148.00
J.Crew
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Tiered Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$79.99
$119.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Brim Slanted Straw Hat
BUY
$49.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Voluminous Maxi Dress
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
More from Dresses
Gap
Ribbed Sweater Dress
BUY
$40.99
$129.00
Gap
Gap
Ramie Popover Midi Shirt Dress
BUY
$40.99
$159.00
Gap
ASOS CURVE
Curve Shirred Cami Midi Sundress
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Cottage Dress In Stripe
BUY
$52.49
$148.00
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted