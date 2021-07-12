Zara

Tiered Midi Dress

$49.90

Zara

European grown linen is a natural fiber that is grown primarily in France, Belgium, and The Netherlands. The production standards of these crops are defined by the European Confederation of Linen and Hemp (CELC), a non-profit organization that oversees all stages of hemp and linen production and transformation. Its cultivation is produced reducing the use of fertilizers and avoiding artificial irrigation and the use of genetically modified seeds and defoliants. These techniques reduce the impact on soil, environmental biodiversity, and fresh water resources. Certifications The production process of the fiber is certified by European Flax® from the European Confederation of Linen and Hemp (CELC), a non-profit organization that oversees all stages of hemp and linen production and transformation. Environmental benefits Produced without artificial irrigation Produced with natural growth techniques that help to conserve biodiversity Produced without using genetically modified seeds