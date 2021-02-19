endless rose

Tiered Maxi Skirt

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch seersucker Smocked elastic waist Tiered seams On-seam hip pockets Shell: 95% polyester/5% spandex Lining: 100% rayon Hand wash Imported, China Style #ENGLI30404 Cut from airy seersucker in a sweeping maxi silhouette, this endless rose skirt features tiered seams and a cheerful yellow hue. Pair it with the label’s matching top to complete the set.