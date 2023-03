Kachel

Tiered Maxi Dress

$270.00 $149.95

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130342480031; Color Code: 014 Cotton; cotton lining Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Falls 54.25" from shoulder Kachel Inspired by vintage prints and travels far and wide, Jana Kachel creates signature collections that feature her own watercolors - resulting in a label that epitomizes both art and individuality.