Cloth & Stone

Tiered Halter Maxi Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130259830181; Color Code: 081 About Cloth & Stone Easy to wear, easy to love is the motto of the Anthropologie exclusive line Cloth & Stone. Each piece begins with an effortless silhouette, before being imbued with personal touches such as specialty washes, rich textures, and seasonal hues. Tencel Adjustable halter neck Tiered maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Falls 49.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'11"